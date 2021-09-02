September 2, 2021

IDEOLOGY IS DEADLY:

Most pro-Trump counties have three times the COVID death toll as the most pro-Biden counties: report (Bob Brigham, September 01, 2021, Raw Story)

Ingraham's data showed that in counties where Trump received less than 20% of the vote, the death toll in August was 4.89 per 100,000 residents. However, in counties where Trump received more than 80% of the vote, the death toll was 14.89 per 100,000.

"That is more than three times as many people dying from COVID as in those most, pro-Biden counties," Hayes said.

Posted by at September 2, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« HILLBILLY WHILE BLACK: | Main | TAX CONSUMPTION: »