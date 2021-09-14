"I SERVED AS VP; I KNEW THE VICE PRESIDENCY; MIKE, YOU'RE NO VICE PRESIDENT":

"Peril" also describes the tense encounter in the Oval Office on January 5 when Trump pressured Pence to overturn the results of the election. While the showdown went on inside, the two men could hear MAGA supporters cheering and chanting outside near Pennsylvania Avenue.





"If these people say you had the power, wouldn't you want to?" Trump asked.





"I wouldn't want any one person to have that authority," Pence said.





"But wouldn't it be almost cool to have that power?" Trump asked, according to Woodward and Costa.





"No," Pence said. He went on, "I've done everything I could and then some to find a way around this. It's simply not possible."





When Pence did not budge, Trump turned on him.





"No, no, no!" Trump shouted, according to the authors. "You don't understand, Mike. You can do this. I don't want to be your friend anymore if you don't do this."





Trump called Pence again the morning of January 6. "If you don't do it, I picked the wrong man four years ago," Trump said, according to the authors. "You're going to wimp out," he said, his anger visible to others in the office.





Even though Pence stood up to Trump in the end, "Peril" reveals that after four years of abject loyalty, he struggled with the decision. Woodward and Costa write that Pence reached out to Dan Quayle, who had been the vice president to George H.W. Bush, seeking his advice.





Over and over, Pence asked if there was anything he could do.





"Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away," Quayle told him.





Pence pressed again.





"You don't know the position I'm in," he said, according to the authors.





"I do know the position you're in," Quayle responded. "I also know what the law is. You listen to the parliamentarian. That's all you do. You have no power."