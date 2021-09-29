HMMMM...WHAT'S DIFFERENT IN CHINA:

In broad terms, nuclear power has been stagnant for 30 years. WNISR notes that the world's fleet of 415 power reactors is 23 fewer than the 2002 peak of 438, but nuclear capacity and generation have marginally increased due to uprating and larger reactors being built.





There is one big difference with the situation 30 years ago: the reactor fleet was young then, now it is old.





The ageing of the reactor fleet is a huge problem for the industry (as is the ageing of the nuclear workforce ‒the silver tsunami). The average age of the world's reactor fleet continues to rise, and by mid-2021 reached 30.9 years. The mean age of the 23 reactors shut down between 2016 and 2020 was 42.6 years.





The International Atomic Energy Agency anticipates the closure of around 10 reactors or 10 gigawatts (GW) per year over the next three decades. Reactor construction starts need to match closures just for the industry to maintain its 30-year pattern of stagnation. But construction starts have averaged only 4.8 per year over the past five years, and there's no indication of looming growth.





Over the past decade, the average time between reactor construction start and grid connection has been 10 years. (In Australia, were it to be considered, another 10 years would be required for planning and approvals.)



