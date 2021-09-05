September 5, 2021
HAWLEYISM:
China to Cleanse Online Content That 'Bad-Mouths' Its Economy (Bloomberg News, August 28, 2021)
China kicked off a two-month campaign to crack down on commercial platforms and social media accounts that post finance-related information that's deemed harmful to its economy.The initiative will focus on rectifying violations including those that "maliciously" bad-mouth China's financial markets and falsely interpret domestic policies and economic data, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement late Friday. Those who republish foreign media reports or commentaries that falsely interpret domestic financial topics "without taking a stance or making a judgment" will also be targeted, it added.The move is aimed at cultivating a "benign" online environment for public opinion that can facilitate "sustainable and healthy development" of China's economy and its society, according to the statement.
There's a reason ideologues hate the Press.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2021 12:00 AM