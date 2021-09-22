September 22, 2021
HAMAS IS THE POPULAR GOVERNMENT...:
(Middle East Monitor, September 22, 2021)
A recent poll found that about 80 per cent of Palestinians want Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, Quds Press reported yesterday.The poll was conducted by Khalil Shikaki, who runs the Palestinian Center for Survey and Policy Research in the West Bank city of Ramallah. [...]"If presidential and parliamentary elections were held today," Shikaki said, "Hamas will win against Fatah if Abbas was Fatah's choice, but if Fatah nominated Marwan Al Barghouti, it will win."
...and Barghouti the first president of the nation of Palestine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2021 12:00 AM