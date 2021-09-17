GONNA NEED MORE IMMIGRANTS TO BUILD THEM:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness.





He signed the most prominent legislation despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it will, by design, undermine local planning and control.





The outcome marks the latest battle between what's come to be thought of as NIMBY vs. YIMBY. While most agree there is an affordable housing shortage, proposed construction often runs into "not in my backyard" opposition.





"The housing affordability crisis is undermining the California Dream for families across the state, and threatens our long-term growth and prosperity," Newsom said in announcing his approval. "Making a meaningful impact on this crisis will take bold investments, strong collaboration ... and political courage from our leaders and communities to do the right thing and build housing for all."





He also announced the state will put $1.75 billion into what his administration is calling a new California Housing Accelerator, which he said will speed building 6,500 affordable multi-family units that had been stalled for lack of tax-exempt bonds and low-income housing tax credits.





It's part of $22 billion that the state plans to spend to spur new housing and ease homelessness along with the new laws.