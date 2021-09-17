GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have embarked on the most important development in Western security arrangements since the formation of NATO, leaving their Five Eyes and EU partners scrambling. The Aukus deal is a renewed commitment to uphold freedom, democracy, and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific - it's also a strong signal to China before next week's meeting of the 'Quad' of Australia, India, Japan and the US.





The agreement, announced earlier this week, represents a significant step up in the security relationship between the three allies and demonstrates the importance of shared values among friends. It is the West's first serious response to China's increasingly antagonistic behaviour in the South China Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific.





AUKUS promises to deliver greater joint capabilities and interoperability between the three partners, with a focus on sharing cyber, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. Australia will receive technology and support to build its first fleet of nuclear submarines as part of the deal - the first nation apart from Britain to gain access to US nuclear propulsion technology since 1958





In time this will be seen as both a defining moment for the Biden presidency and is a significant win for the UK and Australia. For other nations in the Indo-Pacific, it will be interpreted as a renewed commitment to upholding international law and norms of territorial sovereignty.