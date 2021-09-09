September 9, 2021
GIVEN THAT WE'RE UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATORS?:
Biden officials privately pushed Abbas to shelve ICC probe against Israel (JACOB MAGID , 10 September 2021, Times of Israel)
Senior officials in the Biden administration have privately pressed the Palestinian Authority, including its president Mahmoud Abbas, to walk back Ramallah's effort to have Israel tried for war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a Middle Eastern diplomatic official told The Times of Israel on Thursday.
