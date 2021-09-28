September 28, 2021
GETTING RECONSTRUCTION RIGHT THIS TIME (profanity alert):
Defending Carlson, Gaetz Embraces White Nationalist 'Replacement' Theory (Alex Henderson, September 28 | 2021, AlterNet
Fox News' Tucker Carlson drew widespread condemnation when, in April, he promoted the Great Replacement Theory, a racist belief that is embraced by white supremacists and white nationalists. Some of that condemnation came from the Anti-Defamation League, but Carlson has only doubled down on his views. And he railed against the ADL during a conversation with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM.The Great Replacement, a white supremacist/white nationalist conspiracy theory, claims that liberals in western countries are trying to "replace" whites with non-whites. In France, supporters of far-right white nationalist Marine LePen claim that French liberals and progressives are trying to "replace" France's whites by bringing in immigrants from Africa and the Middle East -- and Carlson, similarly, has claimed that Democrats and the Biden Administration are trying "to change the racial mix of the country" by bringing in immigrants from developing countries.
We can't Replace them fast enough.
