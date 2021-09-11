FRIENDLY FIRE:

The Pentagon said it disrupted a new attack planned by the Islamic State extremist group through a Reaper drone strike on 29 August [Getty]

A video analysis shows the United States may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State fighters in its final strike in Afghanistan which killed 10 civilians, the New York Times said Friday.





The Pentagon has said it disrupted a new attack planned by the IS extremist group through a Reaper drone strike on 29 August - the day before US troops ended their 20-year mission and following a devastating attack outside the airport where vast crowds rushed to leave the victorious Taliban.





But Kabul resident Aimal Ahmadi earlier told AFP that the strike killed 10 civilians including his small daughter, nephews, nieces and his brother Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was driving the car that was struck after he parked.





The New York Times, analysing security camera footage, said the US military may have been seeing the slain Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water, which was in short supply after the collapse of the Western-backed government, and picking up a laptop for his boss.



