FOLLOWING:

Much has been written about the style and mood of William Friedkin's The French Connection (1971). Commentators are fond of identifying influences ranging from Costa-Gavras' Z and the Maysles brothers work, to the more recently noted Kartemquin documentaries of the 1960s. There's been a great deal of talk about long takes, overlapping dialogue and the film's "gritty" verite style generally. What's so interesting to me, however, is how the elements of cinematography and sound establish the important formal elements of the police procedural in The French Connection. The scenes unfold in a manner so completely artful and seamless that we forget we're watching a Hollywood cop film. Indeed, what's unorthodox (and liberating) about the film is not that it deviates significantly from the procedural formula, but that the elements of formula are artfully hidden in its style.



