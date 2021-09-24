September 24, 2021
EVIL IS AS EVIL DOES:
Why 15,000 Migrants Ended Up in One Spot on the U.S.-Mexico Border (JACK HERRERA, 09/23/2021, Politico)
The harshest and most dramatic coverage of the recent migrant crisis -- photos of Black immigrants being rounded up by CBP officers on horseback, stories of the dire conditions in the camp under the bridge -- only hint at the bigger picture on the ground, in which people on both sides of the border, Mexico and the U.S., are living in a state of subjective and at times seemingly arbitrary enforcement of policy. In Del Rio this past week, but across the border for months now, people of any number of nationalities are getting through in small numbers, finding themselves suddenly relieved to be in the U.S. but at the same time uncertain about their future, let alone where they'll sleep at night. On the other side, a growing mix of migrants is waiting, uncertain whether to cross and risk the consequences of not being let in or to stay and wait for a better opportunity that may not come. Ever constant is the threat of being sent back to their home countries, a fate most who have crossed up to now have been dealt.The past few days in Del Rio, white prison transport vans have rolled at a steady rate down the dusty road to the bridge, where agents have forced migrants to board. From there, groups of migrants have been taken to the town's airport, or nearby ones in San Antonio, Laredo and Brownsville, where they've been placed on flights back to their home countries. In order to do so without allowing these people their legal right to plead their case for asylum in court, President Joe Biden has relied on Title 42, a public health order implemented last year by the Trump administration to summarily expel border-crossers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
