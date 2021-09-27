EVERY HOME A NODE:

Lord Howe Island's solar and battery storage system recently marked its six month anniversary, including managing stretches of up to five days (and nights) without calling on additional diesel power.





The grant funding under the new Regional Australia Microgrid Pilots Program - or RAMPP - will be allocated in two stages, an initial $30 million through to 2022 and a further $20 million through to 2023.





ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said he expected the program would showcase the benefits of microgrids, "whether it's maintaining electricity supply during and after emergencies such as bushfires and floods, or improving the reliability and security of power supply in remote communities."



