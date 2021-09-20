September 20, 2021
COOKIE MONSTER HUNTERS:
Students fight back against a book ban that has a Pennsylvania community divided (Evan McMorris-Santoro, Linh Tran, Sahar Akbarzai and Mirna Alsharif, 9.20/21, CNN)
Anti-CRT is dedicated to institutionalizing racism.Last October, the all-White school board unanimously banned a list of educational resources that included a children's book about Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai's autobiography and CNN's Sesame Street town hall on racism. [...]The fact that all the banned materials are by or about people of color is just a coincidence, according to Jane Johnson, the school board president.
