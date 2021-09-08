CONSPIRING AGAINST DEMOCRACY:

By mid-July this year, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr stated, "I have never seen the Palestinian Authority in a worse situation," as he urged Israel to alleviate the Palestinian economy to prevent a complete collapse. As protests against the PA's violent authoritarianism showed no signs of abating, keeping Abbas in power at the expense of the Palestinian people seems to be the chosen option.





Defense Minister Benny Gantz's recent meeting with Abbas was swiftly contextualised by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "This is a meeting that deals with security issues," he declared.





"There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be."





Yet the meeting has significance. Taken at face value, it might seem as if the Israeli government is attempting a new approach in policy towards the Palestinians. However, the backdrop to the meeting is saving the PA, which in turn ensures continued security coordination with Israel and prominence for Israel's security narrative.



