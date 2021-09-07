CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES:





Disease forecasting, especially with an emerging new pathogen, is always fraught with uncertainty. But there are signs that the Delta variant's summer tear through the unvaccinated American South is the first phase of a protracted and scary new chapter in the coronavirus pandemic.





It is one that could eventually consume most of the nation.





This latest fourth wave began, among other places, in southern Missouri in June, before spreading quickly across conservative southern states where vaccinations among those under the age of 65 are almost 40 percentage points lower than in the Northeast. Among those aged 12-17, the gap is even greater.





Now, some 100,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19, a number almost as high as during January's COVID-19 peak, and we are at over 1,500 deaths per day and climbing. Even worse: The spike continues to spread both north, consuming the Midwestern states of Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio; and west into Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. At least one other new front of COVID-19 surge has also begun following the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota, and is now at risk of entering adjacent areas.