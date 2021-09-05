September 5, 2021
CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:
China's Xi Jinping Thought curricula teaches students how to 'unmask enemies' of the state, author says: Author François Godement discusses the new addition to China's school curriculum with The World's host Marco Werman, saying it's a mix of different ideologies. (The World, August 26, 2021)
François Godement is the author of "Les Mots de Xi Jinping" or "The Words of Xi Jinping." He's also a senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris. He spoke with The World's host Marco Werman about the new curricula.Marco Werman: François, is there a way to summarize what Xi Jinping Thought is?François Godement: Well, not easily, because it's a mixture of sometimes very personal aphorisms. But at the other extreme, it's literally a handbook on governance. Xi Jinping is a micromanager who touches just about every subject. There are already six volumes of his so-called works and speeches since he's come to power. At other times, it's very combative. As you said, it's very moral. And there's a mixture of Marxist communist ideology -- sometimes bordering on a return to Maoism -- but also conservative morals, which is much more akin to traditional China. And, of course, Xi Jinping's talent is to mix both in a kind of educative group that he has already imposed on the rest of the population.
No human society has ever expended so much effort to periodically drag itself backwards.
