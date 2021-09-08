BUT, BOY, THEY DO MAKE IT HARD:





In some cases, Sholtis reports, "this creates a situation that psychologists call a disenfranchising death," where "mourners feel they don't have the right to fully grieve because of controversy over the cause of death." Ken Doka, the Hospice Foundation of America executive who pioneered the idea, said he saw this a lot during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, where a person's death is tainted by a supposed moral failure that mourners fear will lead to judgement from others.





"So, for instance, if I say, my brother -- which he didn't -- but if I say to you, my brother died of lung cancer, what's the first question you're going to ask?" Doka told All Things Considered. "Was he a smoker? And somehow, if he's a smoker, he's responsible." With COVID-19, people might ask grieving relatives if the person who died was overweight or had pre-existing conditions. Or, they might ask if the person was vaccinated.





Politico's Tyler Weyant argued Tuesday night that people should resist any sort of "vaxenfreude," which he defines as "the joy the vaccinated feel when the unvaccinated get COVID-19."



