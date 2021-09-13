September 13, 2021
BIRDS OF A FEATHER:
Larry Elder Spoke At A Conference With White Nationalist Kyle Chapman (Daniel Marans, 9/13/21, HuffPo)
Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the recall election that ends Tuesday, spoke at a conservative conference in July 2017 that also featured speeches by white nationalists Kyle Chapman and Johnny Benitez.
Good time for his riff on compensating Confederate slave owners.
