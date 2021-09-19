BETTER GOVERNANCE:

California's ability to reduce the spread of the virus lies partly in vaccinations. Among residents 18 and older, 69% are fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times vaccination tracker.





That's good, but nowhere near good enough, said Stephen Shortell, dean emeritus at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health, who said it may take a 90% vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity because of the delta variant.





California is the 19th state by vaccination percentage.





"We are not the most vaccinated state," said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of UCSF's Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. "But we are also a state that has not completely abandoned the other mitigation methods."





California requires mask wearing at schools, on public transportation, and in hospitals, nursing homes and prisons. Masks in other indoor settings are recommended.





The Bay Area has been far more aggressive than the state. In eight of the nine counties, masks are required in nearly all indoor public settings -- restaurants and bars being the main exceptions, though San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County require people to be vaccinated to enter those venues. Case rates in the region have plunged faster in recent weeks than those statewide.





Experts say many residents go beyond the rules.



