AND THEN WE DO IT ALL AGAIN TOMORROW...:

Baseball was an obsession in my home and my region. Greater Boston. Baseball is an easy complement in the evening. After work. After obligations. After dinner, there's baseball, for seven months of the year, more if you bother with Spring Training.





Some prefer basketball, football, or soccer. These games have different rhythms. Each game is an event, full of action and movement. Baseball's a game of patience and waiting. A game of foul balls and pitching changes. They say, "It's a marathon, not a sprint," but the reality is more like a very long walk. It's walking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Looking at that map, you might call anyone who hikes this trail crazy, but especially those who insist on continuing past Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



