September 29, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Tesla battery switched on at world's biggest solar farm in Middle East (Joshua S Hill, 29 September 2021, Renew Economy)
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has successfully switched on a pilot Tesla battery system at the mammoth 1GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, as part of the company's efforts to diversity its energy mix.The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the world's largest renewable energy projects, and while its current generating capacity sits at around 1,013MW, DEWA plans to expand the project to 5GW by the end of this decade.
