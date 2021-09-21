September 21, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Research breakthrough boosts hydrogen production from waste water (Sophie Vorrath, 21 September 2021, Renew Economy)
An international team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Adelaide has found a way to boost the conversion of waste water to renewable hydrogen, making for more efficient clean energy generation while also removing a source of pollution from the environment.Hydrogen can be produced by using electricity to "split" water into hydrogen and oxygen. Much emphasis has been placed on the source of electricity used to produce hydrogen, such as wind and solar. But the source of water is also a key consideration.The use of treated wastewater is one option, and was recently pin-pointed by New South Wales energy minister Matt Kean as a critical component in realising that state's ambitious renewable hydrogen strategy.Urea is globally abundant in waste water and can be used to power fuel cells as an alternative to conventional technology which uses clean water in an electrolyser.
