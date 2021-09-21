...AND CHEAPER...:





An international team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Adelaide has found a way to boost the conversion of waste water to renewable hydrogen, making for more efficient clean energy generation while also removing a source of pollution from the environment.





Hydrogen can be produced by using electricity to "split" water into hydrogen and oxygen. Much emphasis has been placed on the source of electricity used to produce hydrogen, such as wind and solar. But the source of water is also a key consideration.





The use of treated wastewater is one option, and was recently pin-pointed by New South Wales energy minister Matt Kean as a critical component in realising that state's ambitious renewable hydrogen strategy.



