September 17, 2021
ALWAYS HELPFUL WHEN THE rIGHT CLARIFIES IT'S THINKING ABOUT BLACKS:
McCarthy calls on Biden to deploy National Guard as pressure builds over Haitian migrant surge (Adam Shaw, 9/17/21, Fox News)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged President Biden to deploy the National Guard in response to the Haitian migrant surge at Del Rio, Texas which has overwhelmed the small town and has officials describing the situation as "out of control."
Yeah, but what about Nikki Manaj's cousin's scrotum?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 17, 2021 8:50 PM