ALMOST AS IF CRIME HYSTERIA IS JUST ANTI-BLACK?:

The study shows that homicides went up last year, but found that category to be an outlier.





The paper explores crime rates in the 22 states and the District of Columbia, which submitted and published full data. They cover a broad mix from deep-red states like Nebraska and Tennessee to swing states like Wisconsin and Florida to liberal New York and D.C.





Nine of the jurisdictions have Republican governors and 14 have Democratic governors. The report finds "no difference in crime trends between Republican-led and Democrat-led states" from 2019 to 2020. Crime rose in some blue states and fell in some blue states; it rose in some red states and fell in some red states.





And the paper said there was no apparent disparity in crime trends between states that changed police laws and states that did not.





"There seems to be a hysteria that began about a year and half ago to try and convince Americans that we're undergoing another crime wave," said Jim Kessler, the executive vice presidency for policy at Third Way. "At a certain point, we just wanted to look at what the actual data was. And it doesn't bear up."





"What we're seeing is really scant evidence of a crime wave," he said.