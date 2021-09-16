ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

September 16, 2021

Parents want kids to learn about ongoing effects of slavery - but not critical race theory. They're the same thing. (Erin Richards & Alia Wong, 9/16/21, USA TODAY)

More than 60% of American parents want their kids to learn about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism as part of their K-12 education, according to a new USA TODAY/Ipsos poll.

But just half of parents support teaching critical race theory in schools - even though the theory's main premise is that racism continues to permeate society. About 4 in 10 parents support restrictions on schools' ability to teach critical race theory.

There's no such thing as CRT. 
