ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





It didn't happen overnight, but the site that used to run spoofs of churches with fog machines has gradually morphed into a MAGA entertainment node. The site's menu used to have categories about news, Christian living, celebrities, politics, and church. Now it's "News," "Trending," "Video," "Podcast," "Store," and "Newsletter."





What sort of lifestyle brand is the new Bee? This kind:





Because nothing shows you're doing the Kingdom's purposes better than poking fun at vaccines, liberals, and pronouns all at once.





Now, it'd be one thing if the Bee were just trying to make a couple bucks with irreverent merch. But Dillon and the new team seem to believe in vaccine trutherism.





Here's a piece of cutting wit from June 30, headlined "Delta Variant Found To Be Twice As Virulent And Blah Blah Blah Whatever Who Cares At This Point":





U.S.--Scientists now warn that the COVID-19 Delta Variant is, like, more contagious and also, like... other stuff about it. Some of them have brought up masks again. I'm sure you're rapt with attention about all this.





"It's really concerning," said some scientist named... I dunno. Who cares what his name is. Anyway, he went on for a while, but it all boiled down to... it's still the coronavirus, but now you're totally going to catch it for real this time. They are super double serious.





So if you're, like, one of those Karens who loved worrying about this sort of thing, now you have new reasons for that while everyone else goes back to normal. You can yell at people, "You have to be more concerned about the Delta Variant! The Delta Variant!" and everyone can just kind of nod at you and then ignore you as usual.





Anyway, they say the vaccines are still effective against it, so I don't even know why we're still talking about this. Seen any good TV shows lately?





Maybe this is funny, but it doesn't seem like it. More to the point, it doesn't even seem like it's trying to be funny. It's not the Churchy Onion so much as low-rent John Oliver. It's trying to make a point. Except that in this case, the point is that you, the vaccine-skeptical audience, are a good person and all of the hysterics around you are crazy Karens and what could possibly go wrong.