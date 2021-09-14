AFGHANIWHAT?:





The C|T Group, an international consulting firm, sent one-sentence arguments to people in the United States, Britain and Australia, both in favor of and against President JOE BIDEN's pullout decision. They found that pro-withdrawal lines drove more people to support leaving Afghanistan, whereas statements that backed remaining in the country weren't as convincing.





The most effective line for Biden was this one: "The U.S. has been in Afghanistan for 20 years, that is far too long, regardless of the impact we should leave now." Six other summations of the administration's arguments -- such as how the United States couldn't keep spending money to prop up an ineffective Afghan state -- also resonated with the American, British and Australian respondents.





"Our data shows that the Biden administration, the messaging it's doing, is reaching an audience and is making an impact," said PRICE FLOYD, director of campaigns and communications at C|T's Washington, D.C., office. [...]



