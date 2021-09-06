September 6, 2021
A SUPER SIMPLE TROLLEY PROBLEM:
What constitutes torture? A recent case in Thailand demonstrates its perverse logic (Nick Cheesman, 6 Sep 2021, ABC Religion & Ethics)
Torture is the purposeful delivery of torment onto the body of a totally dominated person in the name of a public authority. These features, not the specific techniques, or purposes, or locations, or even the quantum of pain inflicted, make torture what it is.
To the contrary, it's entirely a matter of the purposes.
