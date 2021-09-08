A FRAUGHT CHOICE:

Akhund is probably best known as one of the architects of the destruction of the Buddhas of Bamiyan, the giant cliff statues destroyed by the Taliban in 2001.





Initially, Omar had no intention of destroying the statues. But the Taliban founder was angered at seeing conservation money being made available for the UNESCO world heritage site while failing to secure humanitarian aid from the United Nations for Afghanistan. As such, Omar sought out the advice of his shura, and Akhund was part of the council that ordered the destruction of the sixth-century statues. [...]





Today, there are broadly two factions in the Taliban - a military wing that carries out the day-to-day campaigns, and a conservative religious elite grounded in Deobandism that acts as its political wing. Mullah Akhund aligns very much with the religious faction of the Taliban.





There appears to be a power struggle behind Akhund's appointment. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who served as deputy to Omar during the early years of the Taliban before assuming the position of de facto leader after Omar's death, had been seen by many experts on Afghanistan as a potential head of state. But there is political tension between Baradar and the powerful Haqqani network - a family-based Islamist group that has become the Taliban's de facto diplomatic arm in recent years and has been successful in gaining support for the group among other local groups.





The Haqqanis are among the most militant factions of the Taliban. And recent conciliatory language from Baradar on issues such as women's rights, working with the international community and amnesty for members of the former government runs counter to the ideology of the Haqqani network.





Akhund seems to be a compromise candidate between supporters of Baradar and the Haqqani network. The delay in his appointment - the Taliban repeatedly put off making an announcement - could be an indicator of internal divisions in the Taliban. When the announcement came, it was accompanied by news that Baradar would be his deputy, while two members of the Haqqani network would also serve in the Afghan government.



