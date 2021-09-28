A BLUEPRINT FOR TX:

South Australia's Liberal government has celebrated the fifth anniversary of the controversial state-wide blackout by claiming that the state is now leading the country - both in terms of renewables, but also in the lack of any supply shortfalls.





"Five years ago South Australia was plunged into a statewide blackout that put lives at risk, inflicted immense damaged our economy and made us the laughing stock of the nation," state energy minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said in a statement.





"Today South Australia has the best performing electricity grid in the nation as the Marshall government's energy policies have strengthened what was a fragile, unstable and highly vulnerable electricity network."





The state-wide blackout, triggered by massive storms that tore down multiple transmission towers and three transmission links, quickly became a political football and an ideological battleground between parties pro-renewables, and those against.



