September 28, 2021
A BLUEPRINT FOR TX:
Five years after blackout, South Australia now only state with zero supply shortfalls (Giles Parkinson, 28 September 2021, Renew Economy)
South Australia's Liberal government has celebrated the fifth anniversary of the controversial state-wide blackout by claiming that the state is now leading the country - both in terms of renewables, but also in the lack of any supply shortfalls."Five years ago South Australia was plunged into a statewide blackout that put lives at risk, inflicted immense damaged our economy and made us the laughing stock of the nation," state energy minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said in a statement."Today South Australia has the best performing electricity grid in the nation as the Marshall government's energy policies have strengthened what was a fragile, unstable and highly vulnerable electricity network."The state-wide blackout, triggered by massive storms that tore down multiple transmission towers and three transmission links, quickly became a political football and an ideological battleground between parties pro-renewables, and those against.It amplified the "when the wind don't blow and the sun don't shine" meme, but far from putting a stop to renewables, it ensured that more work was done to underpin the massive rollout of large scale wind and solar that followed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2021 12:00 AM
« SCRATCH AN IMMIGRATION OPPONENT, FIND AN ANTI-SEMITE (profanity alert): | Main | THE REVOLUTION EATS ITS OWN: »