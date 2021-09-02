24K IS A GOOD START, BUT WHERE ARE THE OTHER 100K?:

Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Thursday that the United States has flown in thousands of Afghan nationals that have not been properly vetted in the aftermath of the military withdrawal of Afghanistan.





According to data published by the Washington Post, 23,876 'at risk' Afghans have already arrived in the US out of the more than 120,000 individuals that were evacuated from the Kabul airport. Cuccinelli explained during an interview on WMAL's O'Connor & Company that these individuals are being 'paroled in' to the US because there has not been enough time to conduct a thorough security screening and confer them legal status.