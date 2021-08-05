YOU CAN GET ANGRY; YOU JUST CAN'T SCOURGE THE MONEYCHANGERS...:

Anger is an emotion, one of several human emotions which include joy, sorrow, hunger, and fatigue. Anger is a reaction to a person, situation, or event that causes us pain.





We are angry because we feel wronged. To deny our anger would be to deny our pain, which prevents us from experiencing God's healing love. Denying our anger might also enable an injustice to continue.





Anger, in and of itself, is not a sin. Jesus Himself expressed anger toward the moneychangers in the temple (cf. Matthew 21:12-13), the Scribes and Pharisees (cf. Matthew 23:1-39), and even His disciples (cf. Luke 9:41).





Like Jesus, we may experience righteous anger, which Clement Harrold recently wrote about in Crisis.





St. Paul distinguishes between the emotion of anger and the sin of anger.





"Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun set on your anger" (Ephesians 4:26).





Paul's words support that anger is a natural and healthy emotion. What we choose to do with our anger can lead us toward God or away from God.



