YOGA PANTS ARE LIBERATION:

The fact men are so eager to support the normalisation and sanitisation of the commercial sexual exploitation of women and young girls should set alarm bells ringing. It's no skin off our nose if a woman believes herself to be "empowered" by the industry, and in fact, that just does the leg work for us. It is Barthes's Death of the Author come to life: her empowerment lives and dies with her. She is viewed as the same dehumanised object that can be purchased on a whim whether she believes herself to be or not.





Men's preconceptions and privileges are not only not challenged by the existence of the modern-day commercial sex industry, but they are actively encouraged. Germaine Greer once said "women have no idea how much men hate them", and this is true -- except now by paying for the privilege we escape any scrutiny.





This woman-hating also extends beyond the sex industry. Take the increasingly vitriolic debate around "gender identity" for example. Leftist men have found themselves obsessively bullying, denouncing and throwing women's legal and political rights down the toilet in an attempt to be "the most progressive". And why? Because it literally does not affect us one iota. Nothing more progressive than getting a woman hounded from her job, am I right, boys!





Men propagating the lie that "woman" is an identity that can be slipped into easier than a satin kimono, without any risk to the actual group it affects, should be indulged about as much as a fox in a hen house that says it's vegetarian. These rights are not ours to give away, yet men's voices are always the loudest because it affords us the opportunity to be showered with superficial ego-stroking, which is nothing more than fuel to the fire of patriarchy continuation.





The modern Left has not hesitated to embrace ideologies and social movements that systematically dismantle women's rights, whilst simultaneously further entrenching the idea that they are objects to be bought and sold on the free market. It is a vile betrayal of the work women have done for decades prior, and it is high time men on the Left start to recognise this and take accountability for our part in it.