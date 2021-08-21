August 21, 2021
WRONG QUEEN, GUYS:
American Qanon 'patriots' are following orders from phony Canadian 'queen' to harass health clinics and Walmarts (Travis Gettys, August 18, 2021, Raw Story)
Right-wing conspiracy theorists are convinced a woman called Romana Didulo is the secret queen of Canada, who supposedly replaced Queen Elizabeth II of England after she was allegedly executed for crimes against humanity, and they're following her orders to send form letters to U.S. health clinics and Walmarts accusing them of war crimes related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, reported The Daily Beast.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 21, 2021 6:27 PM