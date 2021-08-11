WHO KNEW OWNING THE LIBS WOULD BE SO EXPENSIVE:

With COVID-19 patients overflowing at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including in its pediatric center, hospital leaders are warning that the medical system statewide could be on the verge of failing without drastic intervention. Two days ago, Mississippi health officials announced that zero intensive-care beds remained available in hospitals statewide.





"Since the pandemic began, I think the thing that hospitals have feared the most is total failure of the hospital system. And if we track back a week or so when we look at the case positivity rate, the rate of new cases, the rate of hospitalizations--If we continue that trajectory within the next five to seven to 10 days, I think we're going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi," UMMC Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs Dr. Alan Jones said during an afternoon press conference.





"Hospitals are full from Memphis to Natchez to Gulfport. Hospitals are full."





The dire pronouncement came as representatives from the federal government arrived in Jackson to assist with a field hospital in the medical center's parking garage, news that Mississippi Free Press reporter broke early today. With UMMC short on staff and lacking in ICU care capacity, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and pharmacists to help. Mississippi has about 2,000 fewer nurses working than eight months ago, and UMMC officials said their teams that remain "are stretched very thin."