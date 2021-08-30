WHO HAS TIME FOR THE YELLOW MENACE AND CRT...:





The theory that the virus responsible for COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese government lab has fallen off the front pages in recent months, but research into the virus' origin has continued -- and it's making the lab-leak theory look more unlikely.





Recent scientific papers give more credence to "zoonotic" origin of the virus -- that is that it spread to humans from animal hosts, not through artificial means.





That's the basis of a paper by researchers in China and at the University of Glasgow published in Science on Aug. 21, exploring "the animal origin of SARS-CoV-2," the virus causing the pandemic.





There's substantially more evidence on the side of a natural origin compared to a lab leak.





"There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin," bluntly concludes a separate paper coauthored by 21 virologists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, China, Australia and Austria and scheduled for publication in the Sept. 16 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Cell.





That paper attributes the suspicion that the virus might have originated in a lab to "the coincidence that it was first detected in a city that houses a major virological laboratory," the Wuhan Institute of Virology.





