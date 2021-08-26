WHEN YOU LOOK UP REACTIONARY IN THE DICTIONARY:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) continued his attacks on the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and his promotion of debunked coronavirus "treatments" during a Washington Times podcast on Tuesday.





"I've been an advocate for early treatment," Johnson said. "I'm very agnostic. I don't care what drug will work. Try a bunch of them."





He then goes on to say that people should "particularly" try the ones that are "safe," claiming that ivermectin has under one hundred deaths in over 31 years and hydroxychloroquine has "a couple hundred deaths."