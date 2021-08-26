August 26, 2021
WHEN YOU LOOK UP REACTIONARY IN THE DICTIONARY:
Sen. Johnson Says 'Try A Bunch' Of Debunked COVID 'Treatments' (Zachary Jarrell, August 26 | 2021, National Memo)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) continued his attacks on the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and his promotion of debunked coronavirus "treatments" during a Washington Times podcast on Tuesday."I've been an advocate for early treatment," Johnson said. "I'm very agnostic. I don't care what drug will work. Try a bunch of them."He then goes on to say that people should "particularly" try the ones that are "safe," claiming that ivermectin has under one hundred deaths in over 31 years and hydroxychloroquine has "a couple hundred deaths."
To be fair, the Right isn't actually trying to kill people, it just can't psychologically afford for anything supported by people outside their cult to be useful.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2021 7:05 AM