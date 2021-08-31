August 31, 2021
UNFAIR TO ALIENS:
Ex-Fox analyst hilariously dishes on his old network: 'These people are freaks' (Bob Brigham, 8/30/21, Raw Story)
"The green room over the last several years into the Trump administration, when I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful," Peters said of the room where TV talking heads wait for their time in front of the cameras."The Green Room started to be like the bar scene in the first Star Wars film," he explained. "These people are freaks. Ah, and then you realize, you're one of the freaks!"What do you mean by freaks an off-camera Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter asked."People with no qualifications who could not even speak cogently, who could only speak the lines they'd memorized praising Trump, as though he were a heathen God that had to be appeased with slavish rhetoric," Peters explained.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2021 12:00 AM