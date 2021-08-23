August 23, 2021
TRUMPIST PRIDE:
Hundreds clash in Portland as Proud Boys rally descends into violence (Jason Wilson, 23 Aug 2021, The Guardian)
A rightwing protest in Portland on Sunday has culminated in a gunfight, when antifascist demonstrators returned fire at a man who shot at them with a handgun in a downtown street.The firefight took place in the heart of downtown Portland, soon after 6pm. As antifascists followed a man at a distance who they were trying to eject from the area, he took cover behind an electrical substation box, produced a handgun and opened fire. He fired at least two shots before an antifascist returned fire with their own handgun. At least seven shots were fired.Portland police bureau confirmed that a man had been arrested over the shooting but did not have any information on any injuries.The incident came after a day of protest descended into running clashes involving hundreds of protesters and counter protesters.
