TRIBALISTS OF A FEATHER:

While much of the world has watched in horror at the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, far-right internet hordes and extremists linked to neo-Nazi terror groups are applauding the fundamentalist insurgents.





"I think Islam is poisonous," posted an account linked to a former Proud Boys network on Telegram, an encrypted app widely used by the far right. "BUT, these farmers and minimally trained men fought to take their nation back from [world governments]. They took back their national religion as law, and executed dissenters. Hard not to respect that."





Many of these posts were blatantly antisemitic and celebrated the Taliban's resistance to a global Jewish cabal, a racist and inaccurate trope commonly cited on Telegram.





"If white men in the West had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said the same Proud Boys-linked post, viewed close to 2,500 times.