TO BE FAIR, ONLY CREDULOUS CRETINS BELIEVED HIM:





Rudy Giuliani has admitted to Department of Justice investigators that he was bullshitting when, in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election, he said in a radio interview that he'd heard "rumors" about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails from "active" FBI agents.





The president's personal lawyer admitted in a voluntary interview with the DOJ's inspector general that "he had not been in contact with any active FBI agents in October 2016, and stated that he had only spoken with former agents who did not have any direct or indirect knowledge of FBI investigations in October 2016," inspector general wrote in a report released Thursday, almost five years after the saga.