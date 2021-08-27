August 27, 2021
THEY USED TO TELEVISE THE HEARINGS FOR HIM AND MANSON...:
California parole board votes to free Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan (JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY, 28 August 2021, times of Israel)
Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan's remorse and he should be released if he's not a threat to others."I'm overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face," he said. "I think I've lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love."
...which consistently showed that he should be released and Charlie die in prison.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2021 6:20 PM
