THE TRUMPIST VOICE:

Thursday's broadcast of the Russian state TV show 60 Minutes went all in on that demented line of attack with a segment entitled "Black Racism." During the episode, host Olga Skabeeva claimed: "Sensation in the case of the Capitol riot! Today, during primetime, the most liberal American television channel will air the interview with the black policeman who shot an unarmed white woman, a follower of [former U.S. President] Donald Trump, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. Ashli tried to walk from one room to the next, through the door broken by somebody else, but instead was struck by the bullet."





Skabeeva continued her diatribe: "The American justice system somehow managed to clear the officer of all charges... In case you didn't know, the policeman got away with it because he is Black--and Blacks are permitted to kill white people. I will remind you that when the dark-skinned criminal George Floyd was accidentally choked during his apprehension, a white policeman was sentenced to prison for more than 22 1/2 years."