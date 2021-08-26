THE TRUMP BRAND:

Alexandra Datig, the former fiancée and longtime radio producer for talk show host Larry Elder, said she has filed a formal police report with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging that she was subject to "several incidents of domestic abuse" while living with the GOP gubernatorial recall candidate.





Datig said she delivered the statement to LAPD Wednesday, where she said she was interviewed for two hours by detectives in the robbery and homicide division.





POLITICO first reported last week that Datig said she broke off an 18-month engagement with Elder after he pulled a loaded gun from a nightstand during an argument in 2015.