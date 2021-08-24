THE TRUMP BRAND:

The militia leader who's facing life in prison for master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque now identifies as a woman, according to court documents.





Emily Claire Hari -- previously known as Michael Hari -- is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Hari, 50, says a combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her "inner conflict" during the time that she was convicted of bombing Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.





"She strongly desired making a full transition but knew she would be ostracized from everyone and everything she knew," Hari's defense attorney, Shannon Elkins, wrote in court documents. "Thus, as she formed a ragtag group of freedom fighters or militia men and spoke of missions to Cuba and Venezuela, Ms. Hari secretly looked up 'sex change,' 'transgender surgery,' and 'post-op transgender' on the Internet. As she purchased military fatigues for their 'missions' she also purchased dresses and female clothing for a planned trip to Bangkok, Thailand, for male-to-female surgery. She was living a double life."



