THE TRUMP BRAND:

Miller expressed his anti-refugee views earlier this week during an appearance on Fox News, where he told host Laura Ingraham, "Those who are advocating mass Afghan resettlements in this country are doing so for political, not humanitarian, reasons.... Resettling in America is not about solving a humanitarian crisis, it's about accomplishing an ideological objective: to change America."





With the "change America" comment, Miller was venturing into Great Replacement territory. The Great Replacement is a racist far-right conspiracy theory claiming that liberals and progressives are trying to "replace" Whites with non-Whites in western countries.





Troye, in her Twitter thread, recalls how intensely Miller fought against refugees when she was part of Pence's staff...