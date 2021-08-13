THE TRUMP BRAND:

Jake Davison, the 23-year-old suspected of killing five people Thursday in Britain's worst mass shooting since 2010, was a Donald Trump supporter who expressed views common to the the QAnon and "incel" -- or involuntarily celibate -- communities.





Davison, who reportedly worked as a scaffolder and wanted to move to the U.S., allegedly killed three females and two males -- including one child -- in the Keyham area of Portsmouth on Thursday, before turning the gun on himself, according to the BBC.





Prior to the shooting, Davison "expressed his support for Donald Trump on his Facebook page and posted multiple self-pitying YouTube videos about how he looked, often using language common in the incel community," the Daily Beast reported Friday.