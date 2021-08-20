THE TALIBAN IS MORE COMPETENT:

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), a prominent Senate Democrat, is attacking Congressman Mo Brooks after the Alabama Republican posted a statement that many say offered support to a domestic terrorism suspect who hours ago allegedly threatened to blow up Washington, D.C. if President Joe Biden did not call him and resign.





"I know it seems like hyperbole when we say that Republicans have become enemies of democracy, but here is a mainstream Republican TAKING THE SIDE OF THE BOMBER," Senator Murphy tweeted.