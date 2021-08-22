THE RULER BOUND:

The Character of God





Henreckson prudently focuses on the period between 1574 and 1614. The St. Bartholomew Day Massacre of 1572 launched important political works by Theodore Beza (Calvin's successor in Geneva) and Philippe de Mornay; Johannes Althusius published the final edition of his Politica in 1614, a high water mark for Calvinism before the apocalypse of the Thirty Years War. In situating the project, Henreckson identifies interpretive strains with which he disagrees. Though he loses track of these initial categories and never circles back to refute some of them, he does convincingly show that Reformed theology did not advance a voluntarist theology of a tyrannical, arbitrary, or severe God. Henreckson also demonstrates that Reformed political thought was neither secularist nor overcome by secularism. Theology remained central to its project.





Concerning the charge of a voluntarist God in Reformed theology, Henreckson replies with example after example demonstrating that Reformed theologians were deeply concerned with demonstrating the character of God to be neither capricious nor tyrannical, but rather merciful and obliged by His loving character. After all, God condescends to covenant with sinful persons and makes promises to them. Though Henreckson has relatively little to say about Calvin, he notes that Calvin condemned absolutist depictions of God and laid the blame for them on the scholastics of the Sorbonne.





God's willingness to covenant, and his faithfulness to His covenant, were central to Reformed theology and anthropology. Henreckson's main argument begins by tracing the development of the covenant device--the idea of a salvific agreement made by God with persons--mainly as a theological idea, from Zurich through the Palatinate from 1520 through 1585. He agrees with the more recent scholarship of David Steinmetz or Richard Muller, for example, that the development of covenant theology among the Reformed was not discontinuous with medieval precedents or Protestantism more generally. (Luther used it, for example.) Terms such as pactum, promissio, testamentum, and foedus were used widely in Western discourse concerning both God and politics before the Reformation. And though late medieval voluntarist theologians used these terms, there is no evidence that voluntarist theology influenced Reformed theology.



